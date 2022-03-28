Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Reduced by Analyst

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

EPAC opened at $21.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $28.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,333.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 993,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,856,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 369,731 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 351,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

