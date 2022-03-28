Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down to $130.88

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.88, but opened at $126.42. Qorvo shares last traded at $125.87, with a volume of 969 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Qorvo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 104.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

