Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0069 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.0063.

