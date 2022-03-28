RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

RADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.