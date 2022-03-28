RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $976,167.00

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $976,167.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.99 or 0.07087562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.41 or 0.99866261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047758 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

