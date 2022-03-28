Raymond James Raises Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$8.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.23. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

