Raymond James Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.52.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.67 and a 1 year high of C$10.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.00.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.