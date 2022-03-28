Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $223,695.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.95 or 0.07082813 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.60 or 1.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.