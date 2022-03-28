Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $175.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $194.93 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

