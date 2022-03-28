Render Token Market Capitalization Tops $705.01 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00006335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $705.01 million and $44.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00110654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,500 coins and its circulating supply is 231,614,457 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.