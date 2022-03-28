Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Short Interest Update

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 187,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RENO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Renovare Environmental has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

