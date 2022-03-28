Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.59 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

