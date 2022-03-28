Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,341,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. 129,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,461,913. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

