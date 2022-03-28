Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Regions Financial by 193.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 42.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,590,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.