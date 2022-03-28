Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, reaching $391.05. 10,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,022. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

