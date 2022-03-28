Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $300,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

