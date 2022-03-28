RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RSPI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,620. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
