RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Down 64.9% in March

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RSPI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,620. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

