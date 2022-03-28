Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

