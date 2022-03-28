Reviewing Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Allied Resources alerts:

This table compares Allied Resources and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 3.82 $2.18 billion $12.14 12.07

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Resources has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Diamondback Energy 32.10% 16.33% 8.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allied Resources and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 5 14 1 2.80

Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $149.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Allied Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's total acreage position was approximately 524,700 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,788,991 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 5,289 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 6,455 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 930,871 gross acres and 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 866 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.