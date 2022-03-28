Reviewing Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

86.8% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cognyte Software and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80 Smartsheet 0 2 12 0 2.86

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $66.21, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software 0.40% 10.53% 5.17% Smartsheet -31.06% -29.30% -16.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cognyte Software and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $443.46 million 1.84 $14.20 million $0.03 412.33 Smartsheet $550.83 million 12.27 -$171.10 million ($1.36) -39.22

Cognyte Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognyte Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Smartsheet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.