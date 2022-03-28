Reviewing Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 65.77% 11.03% 6.00% Digital Realty Trust 38.60% 10.11% 4.89%

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kilroy Realty pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Digital Realty Trust pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kilroy Realty and Digital Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Digital Realty Trust 0 5 7 1 2.69

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Digital Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 9.46 $628.14 million $5.36 14.44 Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 8.86 $1.71 billion $5.92 23.35

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Kilroy Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

