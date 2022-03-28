Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.25. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,283. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.