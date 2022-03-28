RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to report $928.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $918.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $940.89 million. RH reported sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.75.

RH stock traded up $15.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.50. 824,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,452. RH has a one year low of $320.81 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

