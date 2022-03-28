RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of RIOCF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.45. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.63.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
