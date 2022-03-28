RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$336.44 million for the quarter.

