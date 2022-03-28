RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 100,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

