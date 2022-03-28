RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.96

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.01. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 11,180 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLX. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

