RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 47.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

NYSE AVD opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

American Vanguard Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.