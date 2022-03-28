RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Boeing stock opened at $188.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.48 and its 200-day moving average is $207.63. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

