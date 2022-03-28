RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Roku stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.88. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

