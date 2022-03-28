Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Roku by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

ROKU opened at $123.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

