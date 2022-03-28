Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.