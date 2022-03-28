Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £11,601.70 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($15,273.43).

On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($14,907.82).

LON RR traded up GBX 17.84 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 110.14 ($1.45). 115,263,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 78.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 177 ($2.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.80 ($1.95).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

