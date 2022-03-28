Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £11,601.70 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($15,273.43).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £11,323.98 ($14,907.82).
LON RR traded up GBX 17.84 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 110.14 ($1.45). 115,263,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.49 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 78.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.09.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
