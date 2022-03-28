Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of RTOXF stock remained flat at $$4.30 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

