Royal Bank of Canada Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $37.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. UiPath has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

