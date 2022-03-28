Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.14) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.03) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 870 ($11.45).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 653.50 ($8.60) on Thursday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 743.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £199,715 ($262,921.27).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

