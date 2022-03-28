Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MGAM. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 400 ($5.27).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 306.85 ($4.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.88. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 277 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($231,774.93).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

