Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Post by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of Post stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

