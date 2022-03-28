Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CDW by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 78.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CDW by 3.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $176.15 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $158.59 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

