Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,375 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,018,513. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.13 and a beta of 0.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

