S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $251,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

