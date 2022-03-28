S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,148 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

