S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
