Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.57

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.57 and last traded at $91.21, with a volume of 42344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.42 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,178,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.