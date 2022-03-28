Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 105,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

