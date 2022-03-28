Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 375.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$23.35 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 453.00 to 455.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.00.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

