SCYNEXIS (SCYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect SCYNEXIS to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $4.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

