SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNES opened at $0.73 on Monday. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

