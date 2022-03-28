SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of S traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,239. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 709,116 shares of company stock worth $28,552,523 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

