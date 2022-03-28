SHIELD 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $122,827.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,877.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.87 or 0.07130480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00274673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00798717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00099393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012902 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.76 or 0.00456925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.58 or 0.00421045 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

